MONTE DON THEIR CAP!





San Miguel Racing ahead

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

Racing San Miguel defeated neighbours REFC Torrevieja 2-0 at the Montesico Blanco on Wednesday night to maintain their good form in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, climbing up to third place in the table.

Racing, within touching distance of a play-off spot, play CD Cox on Sunday.CD Montesinos defeated Daya Nuevo 2-1 on Wednesday, in the re-arranged fixture following abandonment in January, in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14, to go eight points clear at the top of the league, bagging their nineteen win of the campaign.

Title favourites Monte travel to CD Dolores on Saturday, February 15, in their quest to bounce back into the 1st Regional, following relegation last season.*Racing San Miguel celebrate after the 2-0 win against REFC Torrevieja.