By Andrew Atkinson

A flight from Alicante-Elche airport to Manchester airport on February 11 was forced to make a u-turn to Spain – almost an hour after take-off – due to a technical incident.

The Ryanair aircraft departed Alicante-Elche airport at 14.30, and returned at 15.27, after the pilot detected a technical problem.

The technical incident details information have not been released by Ryanair at present.