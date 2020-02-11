QuironSalud – Overweight control and exercise decrease most common cancers – FREE CONSULTATION





Quirónsalud Torrevieja offering free second opinion cancer consultations all this week (February 10 to 14)

Alicante, February the 3rd, 2020.- People who exercise daily and have a normal body mass index have a 30% lower incidence of the most common cancers such as colon, breast, prostate, lung and uterus, specialists from Quirónsalud Alicante and Torrevieja confirm.

The professionals of Quirónsalud Torrevieja will selflessly assist patients who, from February the 10th until the 14th, request a personalized and multidisciplinary second opinion consultation. This initiative is part of the events promoted in the hospital for the World Cancer Day, which is celebrated every year on February 4 under the proposed by the WHO.

Patients may request their free consultation by calling 966 92 57 33. The patient must provide all the documentation available that means – analyses, markers and examinations – to achieve maximum utility during their visit, from which a diagnostic report will be issued.

The Oncology Services of Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Alicante are centers of national and international reference in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Integrated by a team of first-rate professionals, which offers comprehensive and individualized care to the cancer patient from the first diagnosis, with the most advanced technology and various pioneer healing programs.