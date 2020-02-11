



A 14 man squad made the 60km journey to Monovar with suspensions, injuries and holidays again impacting the OCV squad.

It was the away team however who looked the more accomplished and settled side in the first half catching the Monovar defence alseep only for the referee to pull play back on two occasions for offside decisions which looked very contentious.

There was no doubt about the opening goal when it came though as Runar Olafsson found himself one on one with the Monovar keeper who went to ground allowing the OCV striker to dance round him and dispatch the ball into the vacant net.

The visitors should have had a second after Facundo Tevez (Tano) broke free only to see his shot rebound off the Monovar crossbar.

The away team rarely looked troubled at the back in the first half and took a deserved lead into the dressing room at the break.

HT score 0-1

The home team upped their game in the 2nd half making full use of their 17 man squad at their disposal.

It was the referee however who assisted them more as they gained a free kick advantage 10 minutes into the 2nd half.

The Monovar striker accepted the opportunity with glee and dispatched his effort past the OCV keeper to make it 1-1.

Shortly after the referee was involved again awarding the home team a penalty with little contact from the Orihuela Costa defender.

Again the home team took full advantage of the decision and took the lead 2-1.

Monovar opened up the game after this and looked the better team as they added to their advantage with a slick passing move to make the score 3-1.

Orihuela Costa battled hard till the final whistle but couldn’t effect the result.

Full Time Result : 3-1

Goal Scorer : Runar Olafsson 1, Man of the Match : Facundo Tevez (Tano)

