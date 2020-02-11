Albergue Animal Shelter, Torrevieja – Recycling





The article shows photos of the cattery after Phase 1 (new roof) but without windows, after Phase 2 with its recycled windows and after Phase 3 with its completed extension nicknamed “The Shack”. Recycled bricks, chicken wire, floor tiles, wood and much more were used. Plus donations of money.

This has been achieved by the sheer hard work and dedication of volunteer, Lisa, who gave many hours of work free to achieve this fabulous extension. It allows the cats to have more space access to the sunshine and fresh air when they want to.

Lisa is not quite finished and intends to make further improvements. Phases 4 and 5 now await. So keep up with those donations and recycling.

We need more of the items mentioned above plus kitchen units, work surface, storage units and anything else that people think will be helpful for both the cats and dogs. The shelter is based round the corner from the Police and Fire Station.

Thank you and well done everyone. For further information contact our Facebook page – concejalía de protección animal de torrevieja or by e-mail – alberguecats@gmail.com