



San Francisco is one of the most popular tourist destinations, perhaps because of its cool summers, incredible rolling hills, and famous landmarks. It is home to the Golden Gate Bridge, the Fisherman’s Wharf, as well as the former Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

With so many things that one can do in San Francisco, it may be difficult to fit everything in a single weekend. Nevertheless, here are some tips on how to plan the perfect weekend trip to San Francisco.

Plan How to Get There

There are several ways to get to San Francisco and if you are traveling from New York or Los Angeles, you can get there via car, bus, train, or plane. The travel time varies depending on your mode of transportation.

The fastest is, of course, to travel by plane and if you intend to do so, you can still bring your car up to the airport. The idea is to be free from the inconveniences of having to book a cab or take public transportation with all your luggage in tow.

Plan How to Get Around the City

Getting around San Francisco is relatively easy, even because they have several forms of public transportation. You can get around by using the Uber app because there are numerous drivers in the city offering their services through the app.

You can also ride the hop on and hop off buses, especially if you are in the mood for being touristy and get to see more of the city. There is also the option of riding the cable cars, which are definitely not just for show, but these are part of the city’s functional transportation system.

Plan What to Do There

The weekend may prove to be too short to do everything that the city offers but take comfort in the thought that you can always go back. Never miss visiting the Painted Ladies in the morning because the afternoon may prove to be quite busy with several people wanting to capture the houses with the afternoon light.

After this, grab a bite in some of the tastiest restaurants in Chinatown and make sure to leave some room for dessert as you visit the Fortune Cookie Factory.

If you have the trip budget, embark on a helicopter tour to cap off your day. For sure, you wouldn’t miss the Golden Gate Bridge during your visit so just take note that the best view of it is in Battery Spencer.

In conclusion, whether you are planning for a weekend getaway or a longer stay, San Francisco is one of the best places to go to. The place has so many things to offer that regardless of the preferences of the people who visit it, they will always find something interesting.

Perhaps the only drawback of visiting San Francisco for only a weekend stay is that you will definitely find it hard to leave.