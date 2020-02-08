Pressure increases on Ministry to build new Orihuela Costa Health Centre





Orihuela Council has asked the Ministry Health to clarify it’s position regarding the construction of the new health centre on the Orihuela Costa.

At a meeting on Thursday with the CEO, MD and Financial Director of Ribera Salud Grupo, the company that manages the Torrevieja Department of Health, Emilio Bascuñana, the mayor of Orihuela, and the Councillor for Health, José Galiano, listened to their proposals regarding the construction of a new health centre on the Orihuela Costa “that the residents of the coast have been demanding for so long”.

Ribera Salud confirmed their intention to carry out the project, stating that they will soon “present a strategic plan with an investment of 40 million euros across the Vega Baja, which will include the new facilities on the coast”.

Having heard their proposals the mayor immediately demanded that the Ministry of Health “clarify its own position on the building of the new centre,” stating that it “an unquestionable necessity.”

He said that this was a claim that “we have systematically made to the Ministry, in addition to the improvement of other sanitary services on the coast such as the extension of the coverage of a SAMU ambulance from 12 to 24 hours, that will guarantee a quick response in case of emergency”.

The mayor said that “it is time for the Department of Health to announce their position on the new centre as quickly as possible so that the residents can have the facilities and conditions that will improve the medical support available to all patients”.