Veterans Social Day at El Nacional





On Wednesday 5th February, The Royal British Legion Orihuela Costa Branch hosted a second “social day” for Veterans in the area. This new initiative is being held once a month from January to March, the last day being Wednesday 4th March, 12-3 at El Nacional Restaurant, Punta Prima.

The events are being funded by the Royal British Legion from monies raised in Spain through the Poppy Appeal.

The purpose of these events is to highlight the work of the Royal British Legion in Spain, and also to reduce social isolation or loneliness that Veterans and their families often experience.

The second event was held last Wednesday at the El Nacional Restaurant, Punta Prima. For the first hour, Veterans and their families were shown how to get themselves off the floor safely should they fall. Also how to assist others. Fitness Professional Crecia Wilding gave excellent information and instruction enhancing the confidence of those attending, especially people who live on their own. This demonstration was followed by “gentle exercise” which ensured that all those participating had a healthy thirst and hunger by lunch time!

El Nacional staff provided excellent service & refreshments, but this did not stop those attending having a good “natter” and meeting many new friends. A third of those Veterans attending had no connection with the Royal British Legion.

After lunch there were various social activities to choose from. David Cottam, a member of the Orihuela Costa branch, is quite an authority on Military Memorabilia and he brought along just a small part of his vast collection. Many people enjoyed sharing and learning from him.

David Minto from Help at Home was available and answered many queries and questions. This partnership is just one example of cross Voluntary Agency working on the Orihuela Costa. The Royal British Legion regularly works with other Agencies in the support of Veterans.

Our craft experts were on hand again to help novices to make cards. Sandie Coates, organizer of these Events, even took time out to make her husband (The President of Orihuela Costa Branch) a Valentine Card!

If you wish to book for the session on March 4th please contact by email:

Sandysandy1979@outlook.com to ensure your place is reserved. You do not have to be a member of the Royal British Legion, simply a Veteran of any Service, or a family member.