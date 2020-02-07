TERRY WINS ON HIS FIRST OUTING AS A MEMBER OF MONTGO





Today, 7th February, saw a full field of 40 players take part in a bogey competition sponsored by Susanne and Franz Budnik. There were lovely prizes the first of which was won by Terry Griffiths with a score of 3 up. This was Terry’s first game as a new member with Montgo. Second on countback was Roy Jones, and one hole behind in 3rd was Simon Fox.

Jan Jones and Stella Fox were nearest the pins for the ladies. George Braddick commented that Jan’s shot never left the ground but he has been known to tell fibs! Steve Crossan and Peter Gardiner took the men’s prizes in the card draw. Liz Butler had the only 2 of the day.

Montgo also welcomed Sabine Popiol and Michael Longmire as guests today. Next week’s competition is the stableford Santana Shield sponsored by Steve Crossan