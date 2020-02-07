‘Mike Probert talks Golf – Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services





Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Relaxation

Performing well under pressure is a “coping skill” which champions apply naturally and golfers without these skills are only there, to make up the numbers.

Fear will always be a part of golf, and anger is sometimes a problem, just as excitement can be, but golfers can find comfort in the knowledge that there is a very easy way to reduce the effect of these feelings and this knowledge will then enable them to play well instead of failing under the pressure of competition.

Relaxation is the key and it is available to everyone who is prepared to practice it correctly, the golfer can then ask for the pleasant control, which the “peace” of relaxation provides.

The requirement for relaxation can start even before we play, particularly when trying to get to sleep the night before an important event, at these times, possible success or failure can pass through the mind, preventing the sleep needed to provide energy for the following day.

We must understand how to place all of the muscles of our body in a “state of peace”, because only then can we dictate peace of mind.

It may appear obvious that the relaxed feelings needed to sleep are not required at the time we play a shot, all shots need muscular effort, but the controlled muscular effort, which a good understanding of relaxation can provide and with TEMPO, which is a freedom of controlled movement needed to combat golf stress.

This inner calm is often needed when we have an awkward chip or putt, these times our mind can race along, and the endless ‘thinking’ before we attempt the shot extends the worry and stress to a state of impending failure.

If we know how to relax, then this situation is less likely to occur and we will play the shot with the “short time control” which offers success.

To deal with the build up of stress on the course we have to find ways to overcome the inevitable waiting time.

To reduce the worry which waiting can offer, we have to distract our thoughts away from golf until it is our turn to play, like tidying your bag or yourself.

Just do something other than worry about the next shot, and then you will be more successful when it is your time to play, you really could “smell the flowers”.

If you behave sensibly on a golf course and keep your smile going you will then be able to keep calm when there is the need. If, on the other hand, you lose your temper and get up tight then you must expect less than satisfactory results.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €158 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €146 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €116 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €88 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €146 Two Players and Buggy Font Del Llop €92 Two Players and Buggy GNK Golf Courses €150 Two Players and Buggy (El Valle,Riquelme & La Torre) La Finca €150 Two Players and Buggy La Manga West €75 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €60 Single Green Fee La Serena €47 Single Green Fee Las Colinas €172 Two Players and Buggy Las Ramblas €112 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €135 Two Players and Buggy UGolf Courses €153 Two Players and Buggy (Mar Menor & Hac.Del Alamo) Villamartin €130 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €57 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €122 Two Players and Buggy

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.