Monte and Santa Pola CF lead way in title chases





By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

CD Montesinos extended their lead in the Valencia 2nd Regional in a top of the table clash with a 3-1 away win against Bigastro CF to go five points clear.

CF Sporting Albatera and CD Benijofar, the latter whose goals-tally was boosted following a 10-0 win against Todo Deportivo, and Bigastro CF, sit in the chasing pack for promotion to the 1st Regional.

The second weekend of February (8/9) sees Bigastro CF host Sporting Guardamar, Torrevieja CF host Sporting Saladar, CD Benijofar host CF Atletico Algorfa, CF Sporting Albatera host Atletico Crevillente and CD Montesinos host Formentera CF.

Atletico Benejuzar gained a 3-2 away win at Sporting Saladar, and sixth placed Sporting Guardamar CF ‘A’ defeated Atletico Crevillente in a 1-0 away win on Sunday.

In the 1st Regional, Santa Pola CF remain nine points clear on 41 points, ahead of CF Esp. A, 32 points, Hondon Nieves, 30 points, CD Altet, 29 points, UD Sax, 28 points, Racing San Miguel, 28 points, CD Cox, 26 points and REFC Torrevieja, in the top half of the table going into the weekend.

Santa Pola CF defeated REFC Torrevieja 2-0, CF Sporting San Fulgencio drew 1-1 with Alguena CF, CD Altet gained a 3-1 home win against CD Cox, CF Rafal lost 1-0 at home against CF Popular Orihuela and Racing San Miguel defeated Atletico Catral CF 1-0 at home.

1st Regional fixtures w/e February 8/9: Hondon Nieves v Racing San Miguel, CF Castalla v CD Altet, CF Popular Orihuela v UDF Sax.

Callosa Deportivo CF v CF Esportiva Il-Licitana, Atletico Catral v CF Sporting de San Fulgencio, Alguena CF v REFC Torrevieja, CF Rafal v Santa Pola CF, CD Cox v Monovar CF.