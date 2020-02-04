Work gets underway on Torrevieja seafront





Report and photographs by Andrew Atkinson

Works have commenced in Torrevieja to undertake repairs following the devastating damage caused during Storm Gloria in late January.

Once again sand was being replaced on Los Locos beach in Torrevieja, washed away in the stormy tides and 100km winds that hit, having recently been replaced following last year’s Gota Fria storms.

Workmen were busy repairing access ramps and damaged wooden steps to the beaches, along with foot spas being replaced.

Torrevieja promenade took a severe battering in Storm Gloria, with dozens of provinces put on red weather alerts on the Mediterranean coast, during a three-day period.