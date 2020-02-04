



OCV were able to name a 17 man squad to face the visitors from Alicante at the CDM in Playa Flamenca.

The first half saw the visitors try to play their passing football with little reward. Instead it was the home team with their power and pace on the counter attack who took the lead through Runar Olafsson. The OCV forward got his brace mid way through the 1st half with some fine predatory play with the help of Phillip Dewhurst.

The home teams 3rd goal came from a 20 yard free kick which Gianni was able to place in the bottom corner right hand corner with aplomb. HT 3-0

Early in the 2nd half Captain Paul Gardner danced through the last line of the Chaskic defence to dispatch the fourth home goal. Unfortunately the referee took exception to his celebrations and he received his 2nd yellow card reducing the home team to 10 men.

From this point on the game changed and it was the visitors Chaskic who were able to throw caution to the wind and push forward with the extra man advantage.

The Orihuela Costa Veteranos defence from front to back was exceptional. This along with some super handling work from keeper Mark Halsey managed to keep every effort from the visitors out.

This was by far the best defensive effort from the home team all season.

Full Time Result 4-0

Captain Paul Gardner said “Well done all great performances today the 3 points were well deserved. Let’s take all the positives into the next game and take another 3 points next week.”

Goal scorers: Runar Olafsson 2, Gianni 1, Paul Gardner 1

Man Of the Match : Mark Halsey

Special Thanks to our sponsors : Di Stefano Bar, Playa Flamenca Painting Services, Little Bits ( Building and General Maintenance Services)