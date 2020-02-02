Thermometers to reach 24 degrees on a slightly cloudy Sunday





Although the Valencian Community will see cloudy skies on Sunday, together with slight decreases in the maximum temperatures of the coast, they will still reach 24º in several areas, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

After the morning mists in Valencia, there will be a few scattered clouds in the Community, although there will be intervals of high clouds. The light breeze will also blow from the west.

As for the temperatures, there will be few changes except those slight decreases from the maximums on the coast. In Valencia, the mercury will range between 12 and 24º; in Castelló, it will be between 11 and 21º and in Alicante between 12 and 22º.

Seguiremos con las temperaturas anormalmente altas para estas fechas hasta el martes, con registros que se acercarán o superarán los 25 ºC en el litoral. El miércoles vuelta al invierno.

Temperaturas máximas y sus variaciones previstas desde hoy y hasta el jueves. pic.twitter.com/ZjcbUFJGuw — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) February 2, 2020

In the province of Alicante, Elche and Orihuela will reach 24º while on the coast, Dénia and the capital will have temperatures of between 22 and 12º.

The temperature will be slightly lower in Castellón, where Vinaròs will have a maximum of 21 degrees and a minimum of 10º. In Morella, the mercury will range between 8 and 18º and in La Vall d’Uixó, between 12 and 22 degrees.