The Leader Newspaper Edition 801





News that the Anglican Church in Torrevieja has withdrawn its chaplaincy from 4 local churches, with immediate effect, stating that with just one priest it is no longer able to sustain services in seven centres of worship.

A second medical centre for the Orihuela Costa was proposed and approved at last Thursday’s Plenary Council meeting although, with the ruling Partido Popular voting against, the vote was only carried as a result of the abstention of coalition partner Ciudadanos.

Spain’s only coronavirus patient is on the mend in the Canary Islands while the death of two newborn babies in Elche has resulted in the arrest of their 30 year old mother.