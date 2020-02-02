Guardamar arrest for carrying 15 doses of cocaine





The Civil Guard in Guardamar del Segura has arrested a man who was carrying 15 doses of cocaine in his car that were ready for sale.

The detainee is a 39-year-old man of Argentine origin who is credited with a crime against public health (drug trafficking). The events date back to last week when the agents observed the man, in the town centre, acting in a suspicious attitude.

Under the driver’s seat of his car the officers found a small plastic bag containing 15 doses of cocaine, prepared in individual bags for sale.

On searching his home they subsequently found more than 2,400 euros, apparently from the sale of the said narcotic substance.

After being charged the man was released on bail pending an appearance in court next week.