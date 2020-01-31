El Plantio 2 Golf Society Medal





A cool breeze accompanied El Plantio 2 Golf Society’s January Medal Competition. Only six contestants participated as members were yet to return from the colder climes of the U.K, and illness and injury further depleted the numbers. Indeed back problems were the order of the day as Janice O’Brien failed to complete her round and may join her husband, Paddy on the injury list.

The competition itself was dominated by the Captains past and present, with previous Captain Mike Davies being pipped by the current one, David Swann, who also picked up a ‘nearest pin’ prize. Special mention must be made of Maggi Edwards.

Maggi does not figure on the prize list too often, but her drive ended up about 12 feet from the pin and she converted for a ‘birdie’. She was so ‘chuffed’ that she took a photograph of the marker with her name accompanied by a smiley face.

Indeed, her general game was so good that she just failed to gain second place by a mere 0.3 of a shot.

Nearest the pins – Holes 2, David Swann. Hole 6, Maggi Edwards

Second place, Handicap 12.4, – Mike Davies – 59.6 shots.

First place, Handicap 10.6, David Swann – 55.4 shots.

Photograph from L to R. Mike Davies, Maggi Edwards, David Swann.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.