Medieval Market gets underway in Orihuela on Friday





The Councillor for Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, announced details of the traditional Medieval Market of Orihuela, it’s XXII edition, and which will be located in an area from the Puerta de la Olma (Crevillente Gate), located by the Diocesan College of Santo Domingo, to the Plaza del Carmen. It gets underway on Friday and will last through to Sunday, February 2.

Rocamora was accompanied by the president of the Association of Moors and Christians Festival “Santas Justa y Rufina”, Pepe Vegara.

She said that the market will be “full of originality and quality, magic, illusion and there will be much to see and to occupy children and the general public.”

“There will be musical and theatre shows, exhibitions, workshops and craft demonstrations of great quality” that will take Oriolanos and visitors back in time to the medieval period thanks to the activities and the atmosphere that will be generated on the streets.

The market will be formally opened at 12 noon on Friday by the mayor of Orihuela.

The Leisure and Children’s Zone will be located on the corner of Calle Mayor and Plaza Santa Lucía where there will be circus animation, music and theatre companies along with many different children’s attractions.

Free Buses and Tourist Route

The Department of Tourism will provide free buses from Orihuela Costa to visit the Market on Friday 31 and Saturday 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 4:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., as well as on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will also be a theatrical tourist route under the name “Medieval Orihuela”, which will be held Friday and Saturday, at 10 am, from the Olma Gate, touring the entire historic center as well as visiting the Medieval Market.

To use the bus service it is necessary to pre-book on the telephone numbers 96 530 46 45/96 530 27 47.