New Year gets underway at U3A





Monday 27th saw the CMO building in Torrevieja filled almost to bursting point with over 360 members attending the first monthly meeting of the year.

They were due to be entertained by a display of Flamenco dancing, which unfortunately had to be cancelled at the last minute due to illness.

However, they did receive a very interesting and informative talk that was given by Mark from the N332 traffic group.

U3A members were brought up to date on changes to existing motoring laws, new laws that will be coming into effect after BREXIT, meanings of some road signs but, quite significantly, the news that anyone wanting to change their British driving licence for a Spanish one needs to contact the authorities before Jan 31st in order to apply for an appointment for later in the year.

Anyone applying after this date will most certainly have to take a FULL Spanish driving test with all talking and writing COMPLETELY IN SPANISH. This was a bit of a shock to a lot of people.

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer