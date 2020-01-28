Fishing Tips to fill your Freezer





Here are a few tips for you anglers out there.

Some of you may be aware of the fish farms off the coast of Campoamor. They hold stocks of lubina/sea bass and Dorado/sea bream. Both very good eating fish.

As is regularly the case, last week’s storms and high tides caused many escapees which make their way to the shore line. Unfortunately such days don’t come along very often, but they are well worth keeping in mind.

The perfect time is when the storm as past and the seas become calm once again. These fishing days last about a week, and the mornings make the best fishing.

I had the beach to myself Thursday and Friday, taking approximately 15 kg of sea bass each day, fishing for three hours only.

I was shocked to be greeted on Saturday by 30 fellow anglers, none of whom where English. By 11 am they all had buckets full of fish.

Same thing happened on Sunday. Monday was a lot quieter but still fishing well. I took around 70 kg of fish in 5 days mainly sea bass. The freezer is full and I have lots left to give to friends.

Tackle is simple spinning with feathers and 5 hooks and it is not unusual to hook into 2 or 3 fish on one cast. Sizes vary from 200 gms to1.5kg.

So watch the weather forecast and treat yourself to a good days fishing. The calm after the storm! We are hoping to do some trout fishing mid-February, a few hours’ drive inland. You will need a fishing licence for Castillo La Mancha for this. I will keep you updated on this at a later date.

Peter J Walkden, Costa Blanca Fishing