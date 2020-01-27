Painful to watch at times





Sporting Guardamar 4 v Daya Nueva 0

With Daya missing four or five regular players today’s game was going to be a tough nut to crack. To be fair though the visitors were more than holding their own in the early stages.

On twelve minutes Guardamar carved out a good chance but the finish was poor. Just a couple of minutes later from a corner Daya’s Soriano made a great save but the signs were not good for the visitors as their opponents began to turn the screw and looking more likely to open the scoring.

On thirty minutes a free kick by Daya caused some concern in the home side’s defence but no clear cut chance for the visitors. On thirty five minutes the Daya defence stood still claiming offside whilst Guardamar played on to score an easy goal. Moments later Daya thought they had equalised but it was ironically ruled offside!! The half drew to a close with a tame free kick from Daya in a game that so far had been pretty poor.

With just one goal adrift Daya were not quite out of this game yet but would need to up their performance in the second half. Not too much to write home about at the start of the second period. Then a red card for Braulio on fifty five minutes, so the visitors were now well and truly up against it.

On sixty five minutes a defensive error almost gifted Guardamar a second goal but somehow the ball was scrambled away to safety. The home side immediately put together a wonderful move that produced their second goal and surely all three points.

On eighty minutes Soriano got down well to save a fierce shot but moments later was picking the ball out of his net following Guardamar’s third goal that looked suspiciously offside ! Daya then scored a good goal as the clock ticked down, unfortunately it was an own goal.

So a 4-0 defeat for Daya who ended the game once again without all eleven players. It won’t be too long before we are called Daya Nueva bookings.com. I thought Soriano and Sardi had pretty good games but on the whole it was yet again another poor display from Daya.

It is understood that last week’s abandoned match will have to be replayed.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab