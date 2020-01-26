Monte host Benijofar in crunch game





By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

CD Montesinos host CD Benijofar in a top of the table clash at the Municipal stadium in Los Montesinos next weekend (Feb 1-2) in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14.

CD Benijofar failed to capitalise in narrowing the gap at the top, after sharing the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against UD Horadada B on Saturday.

As the promotion race to the 1st Regional hots up CD Montesinos, CD Benijofar, CF Sporting Albatera and Bigastro CF remain in the shake-up.

CF Sporting Albatera A host Daya Nuevo Atl. CF, and fourth place Bigastro CF host Todo Deportivo next weekend (February 1-2).

Torrevieja CF went fifth in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 – after a landslide 14-1 victory against lowly Todo Deportivo on Saturday, January 25.

Hondon Nieves CF took the three points in a 2-1 home win against fifth placed CD Altet in the 1st Regional Group 8, to go second, behind runaway leaders Santa Pola CF, who suffered a shock 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

CF Popular Orihuela, in thirteenth place, gained a 2-0 home win against Santa, whose lead at the top has been cut to eight points.