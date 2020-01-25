Sapphire Golf Society at Mar Menor on 22nd January 2020.





In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this months meeting the Sapphire Golf Society and a group of 25 players visited the established course at Mar Menor taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The course was in good condition considering the storms over the previous days but bunkers were out of play and buggies restricted to buggy paths.

Gold Division – 1st – Alan Templeman – 38 points, 2nd – Tony Ollier – 33 points

Silver Division – 1st – Bob Hewitson – 37 points, 2nd – Rudy Wattley – 35 points

Bronze Division – 1st- Jim Speakman – 29 points, 2nd – Andy Howard – 26 points

Nearest the Pins – Probert, Mason and Clements

Football Card – Morten Kristensen, Captains Prize – Mike Dann

After the game we returned to the Edina’s Bar and Grill bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next fixture is the interim day at Font Del Llop on 5th February 2020 followed by the society day at Vistabella on 19th February 2020.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.