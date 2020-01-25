MOJÁCAR ON SHOW AT FITUR, INTERNATIONAL TOURISM FAIR





Mojácar is currently promoting the town on its stand at the Madrid annual FITUR International Tourism Fair, together with representatives from across the Almería province on the joint Andalucían marquee.

During the show, Mojácar Tourist Office staff will be on hand to provide all the information at this event, which is the most important of its kind on the national scene and acts as a global meeting point for tourism professionals around the world.

Mojácar’s Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero, also has a full agenda of meetings lined up with a number of tour operators. For him, there is a particular focus on strengthening the UK market for both family as well as sports tourism, which offers golf, cycling and diving amongst others. The meetings will be aimed at renewing links as well as developing new avenues for tourism in the town, which has repeatedly gained quality awards and, the family tourism destination seal.

Using FITUR as a launching platform, Mojácar will present new videos on the stand of their annual Romantic Night and the Night of the Candles which will then form part of town’s promotion to be circulated throughout the media, social networks, the network of Spain’s Most Beautiful Villages, as well as Mojácar’s own pages and websites.

The videos aim to promote Mojácar’s whole image, its culture, events, entertainment and music, as well as it life and its people. It is a way of showing Mojácar’s streets and squares, its charming spots and corners and to entice new visitors when they get a glimpse of its colour and magic

Mojácar hotel sector representatives are also on hand at the fair to investigate future projects, make new links and campaign for tourism, which is so important as one of the leading industries in Spain today.