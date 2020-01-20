Hard earned win for Torry at Horadada B





UD HORADADA B 0 TORREVIEJA CF 2

Goals from Noah and Nano, one in each half, were enough to lift Torrevieja to sixth place in the Second Regional league on Saturday afternoon, in the hard fought encounter played at the Ikomar Stadium.

Although the home side got off to the brighter start it was the visitors who went ahead in only the 13th minute.

A cross from Santiago Soler, after his masterful surge down the wing, was net by Noah, returning from injury, who stroked the ball home from close range.

Both sides had further chances but Nano secured the points for Torrevieja midway through the second period from the edge of the box.

The game also allowed the visitors the opportunity to provide debuts for two new players, Angel and José Javier, who both gave good accounts.