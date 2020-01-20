Greenlands Golf and Bowls Club 1st anniversary





By Andrew Atkinson

Greenlands Golf and Bowls Sports complex Los Montesinos celebrated their first anniversary this month – by staging a party!

“We staged the most important party of the year, in celebrating our first year,” Enrique Moya, co-owner and manager, told The Leader.

A BBQ and free paella was enjoyed as hundreds of visitors listened to live music with Andrew and his band. Gifts and invitations within the mini golf course were awarded, with raffle prizes including minigolf and wines.

“Greenlands Adventure Sport Complex is the biggest 18 holes mini golf in Europe. Taking care of the greens is golf professional Miguel Navarro@manavarro1982.

“Combining our small golf course, together with the option of teaching golf with Miguel, we have the perfect place to start in the wonderful world of golf at Greenlands Sport Club,” said Enrique.

Greenlands staged their 1st Spring Adventure Golf Cup in April 2019: “We are looking forward to staging Summer Cup and Winter Cup competitions annually,” said Enrique, 25, who runs the venue with his father Justo Roch, Mario Revuelta and Pedro Garrido.