



Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Massaging Handicaps

I am firmly of the belief that all golfers started to play for enjoyment but after joining a golf club or society you are allocated a handicap and the competitive juices kick in and sometimes the original enjoyment is lost and people start massaging their handicaps in trying to WIN..

We all have examples of golfers playing like a pro for 16 holes in a weekly medal only to protect their handicaps on the closing hole’s so they avoid a handicap cut before next week’s club major competition.

We had a member of our golf society who regularly played below his handicap and when we cut his handicap he left the society claiming we were victimising him and he now plays with another society off an inflated handicap.

I can’t believe what I am about to show you but a well-known golf periodical recently published an article showing ways in which you can legally increase your handicap and these can be summarised as follows:

Play STRICTLY to the rules of golf.

Play in BAD weather.

DON’T practice.

DON’T warm up.

Use cheap clubs unsuited to your swing.

Have an alcoholic drink before playing.

Play immediately after a lesson.

Fill you head full of swing thoughts.

Try to hit the ball as hard as you can.

Play the new out of bounds rule to the limit.

I don’t personally condone any of the above and believe that if you reach this point you should pack the game in BUT it just shows you how the minds of some golfer’s work.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €134 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €84 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €116 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €114 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €84 Two Players and Buggy Font Del Llop €92 Two Players and Buggy GNK Golf Courses €150 Two Players and Buggy (El Valle,Riquelme & La Torre) La Finca €150 Two Players and Buggy La Manga West €75 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €37 Single Green Fee La Serena €47 Single Green Fee Las Colinas €172 Two Players and Buggy Las Ramblas €112 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €68 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €120 Two Players and Buggy UGolf Courses €100 Two Players and Buggy (Saurines & Hac. Del Alamo) Villamartin €130 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €57 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €98 Two Players and Buggy

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.