High winds decimate football across the Costa Blanca





By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

Many Football fixtures scheduled for Sunday January 19 were postponed – due to the impending storms expected to hit the Valencia region.

“The fixtures are suspended, due to the temporary storms forecast, in the Federation of Soccer of the Valencian Community,” a spokesperson told The Leader.

The FFCV spokesperson said they had closely followed the evolution of the storm – and decided to suspend fixtures, due to the worsening of the predictions made by the State Metereology Agency.

Racing San Miguel, who play in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 had their fixture against REFC Torrevieja postponed, scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

CD Altet, Atletico De Catral, CF Rafal, CF Castalla, Santa Pola CF and Sporting De San Fulgencio 1st Regional fixtures were also cancelled. The CD Thader game in Preferente against top of the table Rayo Ibense was also called off along with fixtures at Ind Alicante and Villajoyosa