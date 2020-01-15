El Plantio2 GS Joker Competition

A welcome return to frost-free golf as the conditions relented to allow a prompt start for the seven members of El Plantio 2 Golf Society taking part in a joker competition. The proceedings were dominated by club captain, David Swann, who, despite being outscored on Stableford points, managed to come good on his nominated Joker holes and also picked up both nearest the pin prizes.

Nearest the pins – Holes 1 and 6, David Swann.

Second place, Handicap 9, Ray Housley – 37 points.

First place, Handicap 11, David Swann – 37 points (C/B).

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.

Photograph from L to R. Ray Housley, David Swann.