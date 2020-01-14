Quiz success for Cabo Roig Defib Appeal

Once again the Cabo Roig Inn came to the support of the Defibrillator Appeal on Monday with the use of their venue to run the latest in a Series of quizzes organised by Trevor Rollason, and what a popular event it turned out to be.

There was standing room only as the local inquisitor fired questions on music, history, Ireland and a plethora of other subjects at the participants, and together with the raffle and ‘Play your Cards Right’ the afternoon event raised raising 650 euro for the appeal.

Well done to Breda and her team of helpers who have now purchased two defibrillators which will be presented to the Bars concerned in Smiling Jacks on Thursday evening.

Pproprietor Ger is laying on a few bites between 4 and 7pm with the presentation itself extected to take place at about 6.30.

Everyone is welcome to attend this event which is sure once again to bring Cabo Roig’s true community spirit to the fore.