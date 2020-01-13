Opposition ‘No Show’ for Torrevieja CF.

Santa Pola failed to show up to the Esteban Rosado de Torrevieja on Sunday morning for their Benjamin ‘A’ football fixture against Torrevieja CF.

A message received by the President and Secretary suggested that it was because of an internal caused by the lack of players at Santa Pola.

Club officials said that the matter would be passed to the Football Federation for their decision and further action.

Coach Iván Martínez, took the opportunity to carry out a training session with the youngsters so the morning was not wasted.

Without a game the team now look ahead to their next key fixture, away at Pilar de la Horadada.