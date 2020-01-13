Nine man Daya just hang on !

Formentera 1 v. Daya Nueva 1

After a cautious start Daya began to take the game to Formentera and created a couple of decent half chances. As usual Daya employed the long high ball which against today’s opponents might pay dividends.

On fifteen minutes Formentera put together a good move, the finishing shot forcing a good save from the visitors’ keeper. Even at this early stage it did seem like it was Daya’s game to lose. All the pressure paid off on thirty minutes when Mateo’s long long throw in was met by Aaron who made no mistake with his well placed shot to open the scoring for Daya.

The home side almost hit back immediately but somehow the visitors’ defence scrambled the ball away to safety. So just the one goal at the break but Daya’s almost total dominance of the first half should have given them a bigger lead to go in with.

The visitors totally dominated again right from the start of the second period and surely the goals would follow? With the clock ticking down and no further goals Daya could find themselves on the end of a mugging, so a second goal was desperately needed.

With twelve minutes left to play Rocamora was handed a red card, he had only been on as sub for ten minutes. From the free kick Formentera equalised, their scoring player seemed two yards offside but the referee was having none of it. This incident led to a total meltdown from Daya and another red card !

So down to nine men now and Daya had to hang on for the last few minutes as Formentera threw everything at them in an effort to win the game.

The final score was a 1-1 draw in a game dominated by Daya. Yes, the offside decision was questionable but the visitors should have been out of sight well before the home side’s equaliser.

Daya Dave, Team Sponsor: Segurlab