Monte, CD Benijofar and Albatera in promotion chase

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Benijofar returned from the Christmas break – notching up a sixth consecutive home victory against CD Dolores – to maintain a promotion bid to the 1st Regional.

“We will continue to fight at the top end of the table – the players have a good attitude – with work and commitment,” said a spokesperson from the club.

CD Benijofar gained a 2-1 win against CD Dolores in the Valencia 2nd Regional G14, returning to winning ways after suffering a 3-1 away defeat at Torrevieja CF on December 23.

CD Benijofar sit in second spot, three points behind league leaders CD Montesinos, who rattled eight goals past Sporting Saladar to keep a foothold on the title, on 42 points.

CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ cruised to a 14-0 win against Todo Deportivo, to keep within touching distance of both Monte and CD Benijofar, sitting in third place, on 36 points.

Sporting Guardamar suffered a 2-1 home defeat against CF Atletico Algorfa. Third bottom Atletico Benejuzar ‘A’ gained a 1-0 home win against seventh placed UD Horradada B.

In the 1st Regional, Hondon Nieves and UDF Sax took a point each in a goalless draw – likewise in the fixtures between REFC v Monovar CF and CD Cox and CF Rafal.

Fourth bottom Alguena CF lost 4-2 against visitors CD Altet. Callosa Deportivo CF gained a 2-1 home win against Atletico de Catral CF.

Santa Pola CF remain on course to lift the title, topping the table ahead of UDF Sax. Hondon Nieves ‘C’, CD Altet, CD Cox and Racing San Miguel are amongst the chasing pack

Caption: CD Benijofar: Committed in promotion fight.