LA SIESTA BOWLS CLUB by (not so Rookie) Alan Carr

Welcome to the start of the new year which saw La Siesta start (2020) by playing Quesada in the Premier 20 knockout competition. The teams which played at Quesada managed to win one game being the Trips but got well beaten on the others, at home we won two games the rinks and singles but lost on the other two, total points 6 -10 (Shots 109 – 152).

Well done to all of our teams with the winning games coming from; Rinks, Pat & Trish Reilly, Florence & Mike Edwards (20-11) Trips, Kathleen & Noel Morrisroe with Alan Mawer (17-13) Singles, Dave Davies (21-11). Thanks to all who turned out to play in this competition.

La Siesta played two Winter League games both at home, the first being on Wednesday against The Emerald Isle who fielded a very strong team and cruised to win on three of the rinks, they also managed a draw against skip Jean Cooper`s team who were not going to give up without a fight result 3-9 (Shots 66-97). Well done to the winning rink; Barbara Cooper, Pat Moore, Noel Morrisroe & Sue Jordan (17-8).

The second was a re-arranged game which got played at La Siesta on Thursday against San Miguel, where we won three of the rinks and the game ended 7-5 as both teams picked up a point for being level on shots (76-76).

The rink winners were; Irene & Dave Laverick, Tony Campbell & George Richardson (21-14) who were always in full control of the game. Kathleen Morrisroe, Bill Jordan, Alan Ralph & Jim Eastwood (16-13) lead from start to finish.

Barbara Cooper, Pat Moore, Noel Morrisroe & Sue Jordan who at one point had a commanding lead (10-1) but then dropped 9 shots over 4 ends, but managed to recover the game and win (16-13). Good play by all.

Interested in joining this friendly club, contact Jim or Lyn on 690190523 or pop in and talk to the President (George) or Club Captain (Sue).