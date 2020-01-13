Courtyard A edge 5-4 win against Sackos

By Andrew Atkinson

The Courtyard A, Los Montesinos, chalked up a narrow 5-4 win against Sackos in division two of the Torrevieja winter pool league.

“It was a tough match, one in which all the frames could have gone either way,” said Graeme Jolly from The Courtyard A.

Vista came away with a 6-3 win at Brittania B, Iglesias B gained a comfortable 7-2 win against Pedro Negro, Terreza returned an emphatic 8-1 win at home against The George. Mi Sol (bye).

In division one, Fire Station Green Watch, went down to a 6-3 home defeat against Brittania A, Murphs suffered a 7-2 home loss against Casa Ventura, Santana A went down 6-3 at home against Iglesias A.

Dubliners v Fire Station Green Watch (p)

Sports Bar ( bye).

In division three The Oasis gained a 5-4 win at neighbours The Courtyard B, in a Los Montesinos derby fixture; JPs chalked up a 5-4 return at home against Mickys Bar, Marina Bar suffered a 7-2 loss against visitors Santana B. Porterhouse v RT2 (p).

Irish Abbey (bye).