A 40-year-old man arrested for the violent death of his stepfather in Torrevieja

The Civil Guard has arrested a 40-year-old man of Icelandic nationality as the alleged perpetrator of his stepfather’s death, which took place around 03:00 on Sunday morning in the Los Balcones de Torrevieja urbanisation.

The victim, also of Icelandic nationality and 66 years of age, had stab wounds that caused his death, according to police sources.

The Civil Guard are still investigating the incident and the events leading up to the man’s death to ascertain whether it was due to an accident or a violent attack.

The detainee is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.