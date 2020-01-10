The Three Kings visit Mojácar bearing gifts

Once again, the Magi from the East paid an afternoon visit to Mojácar before setting about their later tasks, as they delivered gifts to all the local children of the town as well as the young visitors who did not want to miss out on the royal visit.

As the passed through the Old Town, Melchior, Caspar and Balthasar were accompanied by a procession of pages, nymphs and dancers in wonderful blue costumes, who danced all the way down the hill to the Centro de Usos Múltiples, throwing almost 800 kilos of sweets and little toys to the excited little ones.

At the destination, Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, officially welcomed the Kings and led them to their three thrones on the stage where they handed a special gift to all the children registered in the town, up to eleven years of age.

One by one, their names were called out and, around 400 children met each King and received their gift, but they also ensured at the end, that no child, registered or not, left without a gift and a first surprise of this very magical night

Once their work is finished, their Majesties must return to their own lands, but they did not leave the children without promising to return at the same time next year as well as thank the town for the wonderful welcome they are always given in Mojácar.