Milestone in Radar based motoring technology

OXBOTICA AND NAVTECH START JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF AN INTEGRATED RADAR-BASED NAVIGATION AND PERCEPTION SYSTEM

Oxbotica, global leader in vehicle autonomy, and Navtech, a global radar solution company, have announced their joint product development of a radar-based navigation and perception system to be launched in 2020.

The product represents the latest advancement in radar-based technology and the partnership marks an important milestone in Oxbotica’s plans to take its software from development towards commercial deployment.

The multi-module localisation system (radar, vision and laser) allows customers to deploy autonomy in both on-road and off-road locations, whether in mines, ports or airports and whatever the weather conditions where standard GPS or lidar is not possible.

The Oxbotica and Navtech product will not be reliant on any external infrastructure and can operate on its own or be fused with other location services driven by GPS, lidar or laser vision as part of Oxbotica’s modular and integrated approach.

Oxbotica has already successfully tested its proprietary algorithms in a variety of environments and conditions as part of its Localisation module development and wider full-stack autonomy solution. This will be twinned with Navtech’s expertise in bringing autonomy sensors to market around the world.

Oxbotica’s industry-leading autonomous driving software has been deployed in many different environments including cities, mines, airports, quarries and ports as part of its Universal Autonomy commitment: enabling any vehicle in any industry to drive itself with total freedom from external infrastructure dependency.

Navtech is a world-leading innovator, award-winning designer and manufacturer of commercially deployed radar solutions with safety at their core. Navtech manufactures a unique range of sensors that provide the performance to deliver on the promise of all weather sensing in real world applications. It’s sensors are used in mission critical applications around the world including security surveillance, road safety systems and industrial autonomous vehicles

Ozgur Tohumcu, Oxbotica CEO, said: “This collaboration with Navtech is a key milestone in bringing autonomy especially to off-road domains such as mines, ports, or airports where existing lidar or GPS may not function effectively due to weather or operating conditions such as dust, rain, or snow.

“Navtech is a fantastic partner with their unbeatable track record of producing autonomy sensors – powering off-road autonomy around the world for nearly two decades. Incoming demand from customers and our own market research prove that there will be wide applications of this product addressing both on-road and off-road deployments.

Phil Avery, CEO of Navtech, said: “Navtech are delighted to be working with Oxbotica on this project. Despite the potential of radar very few companies have successfully developed the necessary algorithms to use it properly. Oxbotica are world leaders in this area and together with our high performance radars sensors we believe the resulting system will deliver a step change in the performance available for all weather all environment localisation and perception. This is crucial for automation in more challenging environments such as mines and ports.