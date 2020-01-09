Seventh arrested for the rape of a child on Christmas Eve in Palma

The National Police have arrested a seventh man who is accused of participating in the alleged group rape of a child under 14 years of age in Palma, the Balearic Islands, during Christmas Eve. Of those arrested, all are minors, except one who is 19 years old.

The police say that the investigation remains open and no further arrests are ruled out. In addition to Thursday’s arrest, one adult was arrested at lunchtime on Wednesday, and three children were taken into custody during the afternoon. Two young were detained on Tuesday, so, in total, the number now in custody has risen to seven.

Sources close to the case have explained that the youngsters first made contact in the Son Gotleu neighborhood of Palma from where they moved to the Camp Redó neighborhood (Corea), where the sexual assault would have taken place. Apparently, not all young people participated in the alleged violation but they did encourage the act.

The two minors arrested on Wednesday have already been released on bail. One of them resides in a juvenile centre to which he was returned following his release.

Both are charged with a crime of sexual assault on a minor.