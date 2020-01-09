Queen Elizabeth deeply upset by Harry and Meghan announcement

The Queen says that she is extremely hurt that Harry and Meghan did not consult either herself or Prince Charles before making their statement about ‘stepping back’ from royal life.

In a statement released by the couple on their Instagram account they said:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Senior members of the Royal Family are said to be very disappointed and ‘hurt’ at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to quit their current roles and gain financial independence after they declared that they will now split their time between the UK and North America ‘while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give up being members of the Royal Family

Just a couple of weeks ago it was Prince Andrew who resigned from his royal duties due to his turbulent relationship with tycoon Jeffrey Epstein. Now it is Prince Harry and Meghan who have created the biggest controversy of 2020.

There are many rumours that have suggested that the marriage was not the most idyllic in the eyes of the Queen, especially when compared to that of Prince William and Catherine. In addition, it has been common knowledge that for months the two brothers have suffered a distancing having previously been so close.

These rumours were accentuated in the Christmas speech made by Queen Elizabeth II where we could see that Harry and Meghan did not appear in the traditional family photo.

The truth is that there have been many months of public and internal conflict with between the two brothers, in addition to the media pressure that the couple has constantly suffered. Meghan Markle has experienced harassment from social networks, where her skin colour and even her abilities as a mother have been criticised. Harry himself has regularly spoken about how he suffered personally following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He made it clear that he would not put his family through the same situation.