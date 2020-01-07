Costa del Sol News: Foul play suspected as beach bar burns in Spain’s Torremolinos

A fire on the Playa Los Alamos in the Costa del Sol’s beach town of Torremolinos has resulted in the complete destruction of the Moliere Playa chiringuito.

The fire occurred on the Day of the Three Kings, just one day before the chiringuito was to to be closed permanently, according to locals, prompting rumours that the fire could well have been started in order to claim compensation from the building’s insurers.

An investigation has begun into the cause of the fire which started at about midday. Emergency Services were called and arrived promptly at the scene. Police were able to cordon off the area allowing firefighters to put out the blaze.

The smoke was seen from miles around but, despite the damage, no casualties have been reported.

The bar had been in operation for 15 years.