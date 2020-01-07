Costa del Sol News: Drunken tourist drives wrong way along dual carriageway for 10km

A drunken tourist has been arrested for being 3 times over the limit and driving the wrong way up a dual carriageway in Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43 year old man, drove along the A-45 between Malaga and Cordoba for 10km before being pulled over by the Guardia Civil who received the call just before 1am this morning.

The driver was breathalysed and was found to be positive with alcohol showing more than 0.8 milligrams per liter. The alcohol limit in Spain is 0.25 milligrams.

If found guilty the driver could have his license revoked for between one an four years. Furthermore, he could be sent to jail for between three and six months or be forced into doing community service for between 31 and 90 days.

According to the Guardia Civil, the risk of having an accident can be multiplied by up to 15 when the amount of alcohol in the body exceeds 0.75 milligrams.