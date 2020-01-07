STEVE WINS THE 1st MONTGO COMPETITON OF THE YEAR.

Today 3rd January Montgo G.S played our first competition of the year, our sponsors were Georgie Turner and Glen Morgan.

Our winner today was Steve Crossan with an excellent 38 points, 2nd place went to Geoff Willcock with 34 points and in 3rd place was Ruth Strasser. Steve also took both nearest the pins at the 3rd and 16th. We had no two’s today.

We welcomed 1 guest Mike Connolly who won a prize for his 33 points.

Next week we have a Team Accumulator and our sponsors are Ruth Strasser and Ingrid Grossmann.

A reminder to all that coming up we have our AGM following the competition on the 24th January.