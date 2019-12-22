The Celts Club de Golf.  Christmas Hamper.

What a fine way to start the Christmas Holidays with a round of 18 holes amongst our golfing friends. We had a field of 64 players all primed and ready for the off with our 9am shot-gun start.

The format for the day as always a pairs Texas scramble. The course is in fine condition with fast greens, with tricky pin positions and combined with the high winds it was a real challenge. There are a number of people who need to be thanked for their contribution, to Jean, Jose and Karolina in the golf shop muchos garcias.

The green staff under the guidance of our new head green keeper Miguel Moreno congratulations on the presentation of the course. To Marijose Vanessa, Gloria and all the kitchen staff, thank you very much for a beautiful Christmas Dinner. Our entertainment on the night was provided by our very own Jackie Whyte.

Jackie had the Junta Directiva up performing to YMCA, a site for sore eyes but great fun none the less, go raibh mile maith agut. Many players forget that behind the scenes there is a team working so that you can roll up tee off and enjoy the game. This team includes Camillus Fitzpatrick, Philip Mountford our new Captain and Terry Fitzgerald, our competitions committee.

Thank you gentlemen for all your work, not just yesterday but throughout the year. Denis McCormack keeps a fantastic check on our finances and he is another of the unsung heroes, thank you Denis.

Our new Captain Philip made the presentation of prizes and his first duty was to present the annual Golfer of the Year trophy to Terry Fitzgerald. We are very grateful to Pat Baker for the sponsorship of the trophy.

The results of our Christmas Hamper were as follows, NTP’s as it was a pairs competition we awarded a prize to each pair. Bill Currie, Stuart Bulling, Camillus Fitzpatrick, Philip Mountford, Billy and Holly Thomson, John O’Brien and Denis McCormack, Dave Marriott and Tony Burns and Terry Jones and Mary Kehoe.

On hole 7 we had two eagles for the nearest the pin, hotshots or what! 6th prize went to Tommy Warren and Catherine Bennett 70.2, 5ht to Alan and Rose Walker also 70.2, 4th prize to Andy Currie and Tony Woodward 68.8, 3rd to Terry Fitzgerald and Tony Davis 67.2. Runners-up with 65.8 Denis McCormack and John O’Brien and the worthy winners with 65.4 Tony Burns and Dave Marriott.

Well done to one and all and it only leaves me to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.