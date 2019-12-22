SMGS at Villamartin. December 18 th , 2019

Another good turnout in the run-up to Christmas, with 41 members and 4 guests making their way to Villamartin following a 6 month absence from the course.

Once a monthly regular this was only SMGS’s third visit in 2019, a combination of factors involved in that decision. Those that came found a course in very good condition, especially the greens which were excellent.

Always testing, although often leaving a feeling that one really should have done better, Villamartin deceives in its difficulty. So congratulations to Mike Greatorex (the day’s best round of 40 points), Darren Hancock, Colin Smith and Hugh Reilly for bettering their handicaps. Darren also had a run of nearest the pins on the par threes, at one point claiming at least three of them, but eventually having to settle for one.

Bronze category was the tightest, with Mike Kaylor (33) winning on countback from Mike Jordan and Alan Hill, and Neil Oliver only one point behind. The Abacus, greeted with a loud cheer, went to Mick Roscoe following actual winner Ralph Tilbrook giving up his claim to the coveted prize of an excellent bottle of Valencian red.

Prize giving was held at the Ale House in Villamartin Plaza, where the hosts kindly provided Chilli con Carne and rice for the starving souls awaiting the in-it-to-win-it draw and day’s results, which were the following:

Bronze Category: 5 th Mick Seymour (30 on CB), 4 th Neil Oliver (32), 3 rd Alan Hill (33 on CB), 2 nd Mike Jordan (33 on CB) and 1 st Mike Kaylor, also with 33 points

Silver Category: 5 th Phil de Lacy (32), 4 th Chris Wren (34), 3 rd Ian Merga (36), 2 nd Hugh Reilly (37) and first Mike Greatorex (as he did almost a year ago at the same course during SMGS’s penultimate visit to Villamartin when winning his category), scoring excellently, and this time with the day’s best return of 40 points

Gold Category: 5 th Theo Boelhouwer (30), 4 th Norman Cahill (31), 3 rd Eva Pettersen (33), 2 nd Colin Smith (38 on CB) and 1 st Darren Hancock, also with 38 points

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Property Shop): Hole 6 Darren Hancock, Hole 9 Dennis Freeman, Hole 13 Eva Pettersen, Hole 17 Adrian Roberts

Abacus: Won by Ralph Tilbrook, but the bottle of wine graciously given to runner-up Mick Roscoe

Best Guest Winners: Dave Rowe (28) beat Andy Crowe (27) in to 2 nd place

Our thanks go to all Villamartin staff for their contribution to a very enjoyable day.

Next week we will be at Vistabella for a Christmas to-be-confirmed format competition, then at Roda on January 2 nd for the society’s first 2020 event. Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Phil de Lacy a call on 652553362.