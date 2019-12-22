Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

Around and About the Golf Courses

Following on from previous articles below you will see an update on activities and problems at a number of our local courses:

Campoamor

The course re-laid all 18 greens over the summer months and the results are disappointing to say the least with only 9 greens open in poor condition and the other holes on temporary greens and with the cold winter months ahead of them there is little sign of a quick improvement.

La Torre and Saurines

Both of these courses are still closed after the storms of September followed by those in November and there are suggestions that Saurines may never re-open.

Mosa Trajectum

There are rumours in the golf industry that they are working on the site of the original golf courses with plans to re-open 9 or 18 holes.

New Sierra Golf

Early work has commenced on the 2nd 9 holes and the initial plans are for the holes to be complete in October 2020.

Vistabella

The golf course is now well established but visitors to the course can see development work taking place associated to the new clubhouse and again it will be October 2020 before the work is finalised.

La Marquesa

Badly damaged by the storms of September and November while in the process of changing the course layout and a number of new greens the are still only 9 holes open but there are plans to fully open up all 18 holes in early February 2020.

Font Del Llop

There has been substantial work on the 9th greens and surrounding water course and green side bunker costing €100k and it will still be some months yet until the work is finalised and until then a provisional green is in place.

We will keep you updated over the coming months in respect of all the above courses.

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €134 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €84 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €116 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €114 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €84 Two Players and Buggy Font Del Llop €92 Single Green Fee and Buggy GNK Golf Courses €146 Two Players and Buggy (El Valle,Riquelme & La Torre) La Finca €128 Two Players and Buggy La Manga West €75 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €36 Single Green Fee La Serena €40 Single Green Fee Las Colinas €164 Two Players and Buggy Las Ramblas €104 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €144 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €130 Two Players and Buggy UGolf Courses €146 Two Players and Buggy (Saurines & Hac. Del Alamo) Villamartin €110 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €57 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €92 Two Players and Buggy

