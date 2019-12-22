ALFIE’S GOLF SOCIETY Las Colinas 12th December 2019

29 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to Las Colinas GC for the final round of the Eclectic Cup and the 2019 season. The course was in excellent condition as usual yet the scoring was low, this was maybe down to the 8am start, gusting winds and non-receptive greens.

Our presentation Dinner was held at The Street Restaurant, Lomas De Cabo Roig before moving next door to The Avenue bar for end of season drinks.

Winner on the day, and gold Division Winner – Ian Connell with 32 points

Runner up in the gold division went to Nick Lee with 30 points.

Winner of the silver division was Jamie Stevenson with 30 points, runner up was Allan Sullivan with 27 points.

The other winners on the day were:-

Blind Pairs: Stevie Bicks and Gary Armstrong.

NTP Winners: George Dawidow hole 7; Tony Hall hole 8; Rachel Lee hole 14; Harry Conrad hole 17.

2019 End of Season Winners were:

Champion Golfer of the year – Rachel Lee with 203 points.

Runner up – Nick Lee with 174 points.

3rd place – Ian Ingledew with 168 points.

Most Improved golfer- Rachel Lee with a handicap reduction of 8.

Eclectic Cup winner – Jamie Stevenson with 50 points.

Many thanks to our sponsors, Alfies Bar, The Street Restaurant, Celtic Drop, The Avenue Bar and Bentleys Bar.

Our 2020 season kicks off on Sunday, 5th January with our Captain v President challenge cup, to be held at the New Sierra Golf Course.

Wayne Stevenson – Captain