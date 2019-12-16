Ruby’s Golf, end of season roundup

Our year ended with a game at Las Colinas, the top 2 players, Tim Goldsmith and Jim McCarthy were to battle it out on this very difficult course for our player of the year title, two other players in the top four ball Michelle Evans and Nigel Wright also had a shot at the title although they would have to play out of their skins to overhaul the top two.

We had an early tee (8-30) and disappointingly all the greens were covered in a heavy dew something that we felt should have been addressed by the green staff. After the front nine Tim was looking favorite but Jim fought back on the last few holes to make the points tally for the year equal.

It had been decided that if this happened the highest score on the day would take the honors, and that person turned out to be Jim McCarthy.

Other results on the day were, nearest the pin on the par three’s was George Marshall Deane, Michelle Evans(2) and Theresa Wright. Best front nine David Wright and best back Michelle Evans. Silver division winner was Dave Shelton and Gold and overall winner was Jeff Evans. The two’s pot was shared between Bill Martin and Theresa Wright and Michelle won the football card.

The following evening 45 members and their wives attended our Christmas dinner at Stan and Ollies restaurant which once again was excellent and where the presentation of the player of the year trophy was presented.

Firstly out going captain George Marshall Deane and his wife Pat received gifts thanking them for their efforts throughout the year, Tim Goldsmith was presented with the runners up trophy and Jim McCarthy took the player of the year trophy, although it was a bit difficult for the new captain as there was nine Jim McCarthy’s, see photo.

A great finish to a great year and in January we start all over again. If any one requires any information or wishes to play with us please email rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk