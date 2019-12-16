Ey up – Pies av come!

By Andrew Atkinson

Morecambe Football Club may be bottom of the EFL Division Two – but when it comes to pies they’re top of the league!

Morecambe, nicknamed The Shrimps, are deemed to have the best pies in England!

The club’s award winning pies are that good, Harrods stocked their steak and ale and chicken, ham and leek pies.

Other mouth watering pies on sale on match days, include pork, apple and cider; butter pie; and Bramley apple pie.

Morecambe FC’s British Pie Awards accolade is underlined with hundreds of pies eaten by fans on match days.

In 2017 former Morecambe gaffer Jim Bentley, helped serve over 2,000 free pies – and a pint – to fans, in thanks for clubbing together in paying a £1,000 fine imposed by the FA, aided by EFL sponsors Sky Bet.

On Morecambe FC ‘Best Football Pie’ award ‘Pie Muncher’ Shrimps fan Keith Ashton, 78, from Los Montesinos, said: “What can you say about the best pies in the World?

“They keep the fans warm in the cold winter months!”.

In Wigan, a ‘Wigan Kebab’ is deemed as three pies on a skewer!

Ex-Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is seen in the main image serving pies. Photo: Sky Bet.