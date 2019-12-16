Busters Golf Society – December

For our December game we played at El Plantio golf course, this was a shorter than usual journey for us making a change from the long distances we sometimes endure, we were on the first tee and ready at 09:30.

With the sun shining directly into our eyes it made ball spotting a little difficult on the first two holes, and having to use the buggy paths slowed things up but after the previous rains a few days earlier we were glad to play, the course played longer than usual due to the wet fairways slowing the ball down by not giving it any run.

We returned to the Mini Golf bar close the Quesada’s Arches for our final presentation of the year.

As this game was the final for our POY award it had been decided to team the four leaders in order to up to make the final game more exciting for them.

Our results for the day were BF9 with sixteen points being taken by Will Laureijs with Barrie Hopkinson scoring thirteen points for the BB9 both received a bottle of Rioja, none of our players hit the green in one on the seventh par three but Martin Collins hit the ninth in one then with Jim Stevenson winning the fourteenth and Malcolm Evans took the eighteenth all three received a sleeve of golf balls.

In third place with twenty-eight points was Ian Allison taking home a bottle of Rioja, Tony Wilson was runner up with twenty-nine points receiving bottles of red and white wine, Gilly Gilbert was our winner with thirty-two points receiving a bottle of brandy.

Ian had started the final of the Player of the Year game with an eight point lead he hung onto his lead which was a very good total of one hundred and ninety-eight points this being calculated from his best six games of the year, Gilly was almost there but the end result was that Ian won with this total by a margin of four points.

Busters Golf Society is a small friendly group of like-minded people who play on the first Friday of the month, depending on the time of the year we generally have between sixteen and twenty-four players.

Over the five years since we first formed the society some of our original members have moved on, either returned to their country of origin or have ventured to pastures new, so we are looking for a few more members to swell our ranks if you are interested in joining our society (it’s free) then please email me Barry Grinsell at bustersgolfsociety@hotmail.com quoting your phone number and current handicap and I will get back to you within a couple of days.

B Grinsell